When the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Equanimeous St. Brown hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Equanimeous St. Brown score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown has collected 44 yards receiving on four catches this season, averaging 11 yards per game.

St. Brown, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Equanimeous St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 2 19 0

