Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be up against the Arizona Cardinals and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Fields has tallied 1,976 yards passing (197.6 per game) with 14 TDs and eight picks this season. In the ground game, Fields has added 488 yards rushing on 96 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Fields vs. the Cardinals

Fields vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have cenceded 14 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cardinals this season.

The 219.3 passing yards the Cardinals yield per contest makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Cardinals' defense is 29th in the league by conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (26 total passing TDs).

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 203.5 (-115)

203.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+130)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of 10 opportunities this year.

The Bears, who are 22nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 50.3% of the time while running 49.7%.

Fields is No. 21 in the NFL averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (1,976 total yards passing).

Fields has completed at least one touchdown pass eight times in 10 games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has 57.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (16).

Fields accounts for 31.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his total 295 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-111)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has hit the rushing yards over in three of 10 opportunities (30.0%).

Fields has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 16 carries in the red zone (28.1% of his team's 57 red zone rushes).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 19-for-40 / 166 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-33 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 27-for-37 / 217 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16-for-23 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 18 ATT / 104 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 6-for-10 / 58 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs

