The Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals are slated to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Justin Fields find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Fields' team-high 488 rushing yards (48.8 per game) have come on 96 carries, with two touchdowns.

Fields has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).

Justin Fields Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 24 37 216 1 1 9 59 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 16 29 211 1 2 4 3 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 11 22 99 1 1 11 47 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 35 335 4 1 4 25 0 Week 5 @Commanders 15 29 282 4 0 11 57 0 Week 6 Vikings 6 10 58 0 1 8 46 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 23 169 1 0 18 104 0 Week 12 @Vikings 27 37 217 0 0 12 59 0 Week 14 Lions 19 33 223 1 0 12 58 1 Week 15 @Browns 19 40 166 1 2 7 30 0

