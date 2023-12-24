Justin Fields vs. Kyler Murray in Week 16: Bears vs. Cardinals Preview, Stats
The December 24 matchup between the Chicago Bears (5-9) and Arizona Cardinals (3-11) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Justin Fields and Kyler Murray leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important numbers below.
Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Justin Fields vs. Kyler Murray Matchup
|Justin Fields
|2023 Stats
|Kyler Murray
|10
|Games Played
|5
|61.4%
|Completion %
|62.1%
|1,976 (197.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,075 (215)
|14
|Touchdowns
|4
|8
|Interceptions
|4
|488 (48.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|155 (31)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|3
Justin Fields Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 198.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cardinals Defensive Stats
- This year, the Cardinals are having trouble on defense, surrendering 26.9 points per game (25th in NFL).
- When it comes to defending against the pass, Arizona's defense is 13th in the NFL with 3,070 passing yards allowed (219.3 per game) and 29th with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Cardinals are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,955 (139.6 per game). They also rank 23rd in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).
- On defense, Arizona is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 60.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 31st (46.7%).
Kyler Murray Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 208.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Bears Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Cardinals' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 31st in the NFL with 26.9 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 25th with 5,025 total yards allowed (358.9 per game).
- When it comes to defending against the pass, Arizona's defense is 13th in the NFL with 3,070 passing yards allowed (219.3 per game) and 29th with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Cardinals rank 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 139.6, and they rank 28th in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
- On defense, Arizona is 31st in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 46.7%. It is 23rd in red-zone percentage allowed at 60.7%.
