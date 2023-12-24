Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Seeking Lewis' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Lewis has been targeted four times, with season stats of 28 yards on three receptions (9.3 per catch) and zero TDs.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Bears have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Cole Kmet (LP/quad): 66 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Darnell Mooney (DNP/illness): 29 Rec; 409 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lewis 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 3 28 29 0 9.3

Lewis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Raiders 1 1 16 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 1 1 4 0

