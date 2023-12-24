For their matchup against the Carolina Panthers (2-12) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM , the Green Bay Packers (6-8) have 16 players on the injury report.

The Packers enter the matchup after losing 34-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing on December 17.

The Panthers are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 9-7.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Aaron Jones RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Questionable
Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful
De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Out
Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Out
Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable
Rudy Ford S Back Questionable
Tedarrell Slaton DL Knee Questionable
Quay Walker LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Rochell CB Neck Questionable
Caleb Jones OT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice
Jayden Reed WR Toe Questionable
Luke Tenuta OT Ankle Doubtful
Dontayvion Wicks WR Ankle Questionable
Luke Musgrave TE Kidney Out
Emanuel Wilson RB Shoulder Doubtful

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Andy Dalton QB Illness Full Participation In Practice
Xavier Woods S Illness Limited Participation In Practice
Brian Burns OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Sam Franklin Jr. S Quadricep Questionable
Marquis Haynes OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Ian Thomas TE Ankle Questionable
Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
David Sharpe OT Illness Limited Participation In Practice
Claudin Cherelus LB Knee Questionable

Packers vs. Panthers Game Info

Packers Season Insights

  • The Packers rank 18th in total offense (328.7 yards per game) and 22nd in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per game) this year.
  • The Packers are putting up 21.4 points per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 17th on defense with 21.5 points allowed per game.
  • Offensively, the Packers rank 17th in the NFL with 225.7 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in passing yards allowed per contest (211.1).
  • Green Bay has the 20th-ranked rushing offense this season (103.0 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 138.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • With 16 forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL), the Packers (0) have the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Packers vs. Panthers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-210), Panthers (+170)
  • Total: 37.5 points

