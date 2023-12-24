Will Robert Tonyan find his way into the end zone when the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals play in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan's seven receptions have yielded 58 yards (6.4 per game). He has been targeted on 11 occasions.

Having played eight games this year, Tonyan has not tallied a TD reception.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 1 0 0 0

