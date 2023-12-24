With the Chicago Bears squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Roschon Johnson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has run for 274 yards on 60 carries (22.8 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Johnson has also tacked on 28 catches for 155 yards (12.9 per game).

Johnson has one rushing TD in 12 games.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 6 0 1 9 0 Week 10 Panthers 5 18 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 30 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 10 35 0 5 40 0 Week 14 Lions 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 5 36 0 4 24 0

Rep Roschon Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.