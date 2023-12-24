Travis Homer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 16 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Homer's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Travis Homer and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Homer's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Travis Homer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bears have no other RB on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Homer 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

Homer Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.