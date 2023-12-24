In the Week 16 contest between the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Scott get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Scott has hauled in 14 passes on 25 targets for 141 yards, averaging 12.8 yards per game.

Scott, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 1 4 0 Week 14 Lions 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Browns 4 3 49 0

