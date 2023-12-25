Top 76ers vs. Heat Players to Watch - December 25
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) take on the Miami Heat (17-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Kaseya Center. Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
76ers' Last Game
The 76ers won their previous game against the Raptors, 121-111, on Friday. Tobias Harris was their high scorer with 33 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tobias Harris
|33
|8
|7
|1
|0
|5
|Tyrese Maxey
|33
|4
|10
|0
|0
|4
|Joel Embiid
|31
|10
|9
|2
|4
|2
Heat's Last Game
The Heat were victorious in their most recent game against the Hawks, 122-113, on Friday. Tyler Herro led the way with 30 points, plus seven boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Herro
|30
|7
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Duncan Robinson
|27
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Jaime Jaquez
|19
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
76ers vs Heat Additional Info
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid's numbers for the season are 35.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.7 boards per game, shooting 54.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Maxey is averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- Harris is putting up 16.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton posts 11.6 points, 4.0 boards and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
- Paul Reed's numbers for the season are 5.0 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 57.7% from the floor.
Heat Players to Watch
- Butler provides the Heat 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Bam Adebayo contributes with 21.8 points per game, plus 9.6 boards and 4.0 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez's numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Duncan Robinson's averages for the season are 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 49.7% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.
- Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 9.3 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|36.2
|11.3
|4.4
|1.3
|1.9
|1.1
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|16.9
|3.8
|4.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|13.8
|6.7
|3.0
|0.7
|0.5
|1.7
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|22.6
|2.1
|6.3
|0.7
|0.2
|3.1
|Tobias Harris
|PHI
|13.7
|6.0
|3.1
|1.2
|0.6
|1.3
|Duncan Robinson
|MIA
|15.9
|3.1
|3.9
|0.7
|0.0
|3.1
