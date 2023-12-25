Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics square off at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (beginning at 5:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Monday's points prop bet for Tatum is 28.5 points. That is 1.6 more than his season average of 26.9.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Tatum has made 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Monday's over/under for Derrick White is 15.5 points, 1.0 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 4.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

White's assist average -- 5.0 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

White has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +134)

Monday's over/under for Davis is 27.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Davis' assist average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Monday's over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +122)

LeBron James has racked up 25.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points less than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

James has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.