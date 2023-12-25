When the New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, Darius Slayton will be up against a Eagles pass defense featuring Darius Slay. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Giants vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 57.2 4.1 61 166 4.70

Darius Slayton vs. Darius Slay Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has hauled in 512 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, New York's passing attack has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks last in the league with 2,110 passing yards (150.7 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 30th (5.1).

The Giants' offensive attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 189 points (13.5 per game).

New York has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 29.4 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 34 times (second-fewest in league).

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 57 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.

In the air, Philadelphia has conceded the fifth-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,189 (227.8 per game).

The Eagles are seventh-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 24.4 points per game.

Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed 27 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Darius Slayton vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Darius Slay Rec. Targets 63 80 Def. Targets Receptions 38 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 512 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 36.6 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 191 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

