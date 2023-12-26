The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) go up against the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (50.2%).

Chicago is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at third.

The Bulls' 110.0 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 122.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 122.9 points, Chicago is 4-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score fewer points per game at home (109.8) than away (110.2), but also allow fewer at home (108.5) than away (117.1).

Chicago is allowing fewer points at home (108.5 per game) than away (117.1).

The Bulls average 0.6 more assists per game at home (24.0) than away (23.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries