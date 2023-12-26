Nikola Vucevic is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls square off at United Center on Tuesday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

BSSE Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 16.7 points Vucevic scores per game are 2.8 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

He averages 1.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 11.5).

Vucevic averages 3.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Vucevic averages 1.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104)

DeMar DeRozan has put up 22.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points less than Tuesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

