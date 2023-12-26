The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his previous game (December 23 loss against the Cavaliers), posted 13 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 10.1 14.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 4.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA -- 15.8 21 PR -- 14.3 19.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.2



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Williams has made 3.7 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

Williams is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 122.9 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have conceded 28.3 per game, 27th in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Patrick Williams vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 27 15 2 1 2 2 2 1/23/2023 31 18 10 2 2 0 1 12/21/2022 37 11 8 1 1 2 0 12/11/2022 25 8 7 1 0 2 0

