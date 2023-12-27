In the upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Alex Vlasic to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vlasic stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Vlasic scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Vlasic's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.