Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one game featuring a Big 12 team on Wednesday in college basketball action.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jackson State Tigers at Texas Longhorns
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27
|LHN
