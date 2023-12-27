The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3) are heavily favored on the road (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1, +195 moneyline odds). Wednesday's contest begins at 9:00 PM ET from United Center on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Jets Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -250 +195 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Jets Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had over 6 goals 21 of 33 times.

The Jets are 13-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 29.0%, of the 31 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg has been a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Chicago has won five of its 13 games when it is the underdog by +195 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 8-2 4-4-2 6.1 3.70 1.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.70 1.80 4 16.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 5-4-1 6.2 2.40 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.40 3.50 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-0 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

