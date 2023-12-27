Will Colin Blackwell Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 27?
Should you bet on Colin Blackwell to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 53 games last season, Blackwell scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- He did not score against the Jets last season in four games (four shots).
- Blackwell produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 3.8% shooting percentage, taking 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Jets gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.
- The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.