Can we anticipate Connor Murphy finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Murphy has no points on the power play.

Murphy's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:13 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.