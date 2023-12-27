Philipp Kurashev will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets face off on Wednesday at United Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kurashev interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev's plus-minus this season, in 17:59 per game on the ice, is -12.

Kurashev has a goal in six games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kurashev has a point in 13 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

Kurashev has an assist in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kurashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 26 Games 5 20 Points 4 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 4

