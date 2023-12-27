Should you bet on Taylor Raddysh to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Raddysh's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 81 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 3 0 3 19:17 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.