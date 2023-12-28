Alex Caruso plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-113 win over the Hawks, Caruso had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Caruso, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.6 9.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.4 Assists 3.5 2.4 2.7 PRA -- 15.5 15.6 PR -- 13.1 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 5.9% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.5 per contest.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 106.4 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 125.5 points per game.

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have allowed 25.2 per contest, eighth in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 10.6 makes per contest, best in the league.

Alex Caruso vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 26 8 4 3 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.