The Chicago Bulls, Andre Drummond included, take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-113 win versus the Hawks, Drummond tallied 24 points, 25 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Drummond's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Andre Drummond Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 6.8 8.8 Rebounds 15.5 7.4 9.1 Assists -- 0.6 0.4 PRA -- 14.8 18.3 PR -- 14.2 17.9



Andre Drummond Insights vs. the Pacers

Drummond has taken five shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 5.5% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 106.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the NBA, allowing 125.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 42.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.2 assists per contest.

Andre Drummond vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 14 5 3 2 0 0 1

