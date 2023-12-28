Bulls vs. Pacers December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Division opponents face one another when the Chicago Bulls (10-16) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at United Center, tipping off on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bulls vs. Pacers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games
- December 23 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 26 at home vs the Hawks
- December 18 at the 76ers
- December 16 at the Heat
- December 20 at home vs the Lakers
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.7 points, 10.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- DeMar DeRozan averages 22.3 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White averages 17.1 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).
- Patrick Williams averages 8.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards.
- Andre Drummond puts up 6.2 points, 6.8 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gets the Pacers 26 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Myles Turner is putting up 17.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- The Pacers are receiving 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.
- Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield is putting up 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Pacers
|109.7
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|113.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|125.5
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.