DeMar DeRozan is a player to watch when the Chicago Bulls (14-18) and the Indiana Pacers (15-14) face off at United Center on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSIN

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls won their previous game versus the Hawks, 118-113, on Tuesday. DeRozan led the way with 25 points, plus two boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 25 2 6 1 0 2 Andre Drummond 24 25 1 3 2 0 Coby White 19 5 5 0 0 0

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan is posting 22.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers for the season are 16.7 points, 10.4 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coby White is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Patrick Williams posts 9.9 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 0.6 assists and 7.4 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 23.4 4.2 6.8 1.5 0.8 1.0 Coby White 23.1 5.8 6.5 0.5 0.2 3.1 Nikola Vucevic 16.9 10.0 3.5 0.7 0.8 1.4 Andre Drummond 8.8 9.1 0.4 1.5 0.7 0.0 Patrick Williams 14.1 4.0 1.8 0.6 0.8 2.1

