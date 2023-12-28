DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 26, DeRozan produced 25 points and six assists in a 118-113 win against the Hawks.

With prop bets available for DeRozan, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.4 23.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.2 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.8 PRA -- 31.6 34.4 PR -- 26.1 27.6



Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, DeRozan has made 7.7 shots per game, which adds up to 17.8% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's Bulls average 99.3 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 106.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 125.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pacers are eighth in the league, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have allowed 25.2 per game, eighth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 35 20 3 4 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.