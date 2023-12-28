The Indiana Pacers (15-14) will visit DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (14-18) at United Center on Thursday, December 28, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

DeMar DeRozan vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1121.2 1187.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 47.5 Fantasy Rank 7 27

DeMar DeRozan vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan averages 22.4 points, 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.

The Bulls are being outscored by 2.2 points per game, with a -70 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.2 points per game (26th in NBA), and allow 112.4 per contest (ninth in league).

The 42.7 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 22nd in the NBA, two fewer than the 44.7 its opponents collect.

The Bulls knock down 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 36.4% from deep (16th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36.7%.

Chicago has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in league).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.8 points, 12.0 assists and 3.9 boards per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (third in league).

The Pacers average 126.3 points per game (first in the league) while allowing 125.5 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

Indiana is 29th in the league at 40 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 42.7 its opponents average.

The Pacers make four more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.6 (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.6.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pacers commit 13 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.7 (11th in NBA play).

DeMar DeRozan vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game -3.0 3.2 Usage Percentage 26.0% 27.0% True Shooting Pct 55.7% 64.1% Total Rebound Pct 5.6% 6.6% Assist Pct 23.6% 48.8%

