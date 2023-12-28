According to our computer model, the Miami Hurricanes will defeat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when the two teams play at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, December 28, which begins at 2:15 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Rutgers vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+2.5) Over (41.5) Miami (FL) 28, Rutgers 20

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Scarlet Knights' implied win probability is 57.4%.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-4-2 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 2.5 points or more so far this season, the Rutgers has gone 4-1 against the spread.

Out of 11 Scarlet Knights games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 41.5 points, one more than the average point total for Rutgers games this season.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Hurricanes have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Miami (FL) is 3-1 against the spread.

The Hurricanes have gone over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

The average total in Miami (FL) games this season is 7.4 more points than the point total of 41.5 for this outing.

Scarlet Knights vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 22.6 21 30.6 19.1 11.4 23.6 Miami (FL) 32.1 22.1 34.6 21.4 28.6 23

