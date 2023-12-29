Friday's NHL slate features a contest between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (20-9-4, -375 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1, +280 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blackhawks vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Betting Trends

Chicago has played 21 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Stars have won 63.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (19-11).

The Blackhawks have been listed as the underdog 32 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Dallas has not played a game this season shorter than -375 moneyline odds.

Chicago has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +280 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 2-8 8-2-0 6.3 3.50 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.50 3.60 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-4 4-5-1 6.2 2.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.30 3.30 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

