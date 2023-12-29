For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Colin Blackwell a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell stats and insights

Blackwell is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Blackwell has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

