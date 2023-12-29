The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Iowa is 7-2 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 122nd.
  • The Hawkeyes average 86.6 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.
  • Iowa is 7-2 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa posted 89.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
  • The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game in home games, compared to 72 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Iowa made 3.3 more treys per game (10) than on the road (6.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan L 90-80 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Florida A&M W 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC W 103-81 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/29/2023 Northern Illinois - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
1/6/2024 Rutgers - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

