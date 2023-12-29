The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) are big, 16.5-point underdogs against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under set at 168.5 points.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -16.5 168.5

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa and its opponents have gone over 168.5 combined points in five of 11 games this season.

Iowa has had an average of 164.1 points in its games this season, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Hawkeyes are 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Iowa has covered the spread less often than Northern Illinois this year, recording an ATS record of 3-8-0, compared to the 5-3-0 mark of Northern Illinois.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 168.5 % of Games Over 168.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 5 45.5% 86.6 167.1 77.5 153.7 161.9 Northern Illinois 2 25% 80.5 167.1 76.2 153.7 152.9

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes put up 10.4 more points per game (86.6) than the Huskies allow (76.2).

When Iowa scores more than 76.2 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 3-8-0 2-4 7-4-0 Northern Illinois 5-3-0 1-0 5-3-0

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Northern Illinois 14-3 Home Record 5-7 4-7 Away Record 7-10 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

