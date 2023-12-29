Can we expect Isaak Phillips lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 18 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:24 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.