Jason Dickinson and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Fancy a bet on Dickinson in the Blackhawks-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Dickinson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Dickinson has averaged 15:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Dickinson has scored a goal in nine of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dickinson has a point in 13 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 34 games this season, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Dickinson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dickinson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 34 Games 4 16 Points 1 11 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

