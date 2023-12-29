Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 29?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Nick Foligno going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In five of 34 games this season, Foligno has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Foligno averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 1-0
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
