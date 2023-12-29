Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Friday college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Stanford Cardinal playing the California Golden Bears.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Princeton Tigers vs. Vermont Catamounts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
- Location: Burlington, Vermont
How to Watch Princeton vs. Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate Raiders vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Costello Athletic Center
- Location: Lowell, Massachusetts
How to Watch Colgate vs. UMass Lowell
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
- TV: ACC Network X
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. UMBC Retrievers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. UMBC
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Haas Pavilion
- Location: Berkeley, California
How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal
- TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center
- Location: Edwardsville, Illinois
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET
- Venue: Show Me Center
- Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State Raiders vs. Youngstown State Penguins
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Beeghly Center
- Location: Youngstown, Ohio
How to Watch Wright State vs. Youngstown State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
