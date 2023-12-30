The Chicago Bulls, with Andre Drummond, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 120-104 loss to the Pacers (his previous action) Drummond posted seven points and 16 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Drummond's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Andre Drummond Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 6.8 8.8 Rebounds 16.5 7.6 9.9 Assists -- 0.5 0.4 PRA -- 14.9 19.1 PR -- 14.4 18.7



Andre Drummond Insights vs. the 76ers

Drummond has taken 5.1 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 5.7% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Drummond's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.4.

The 76ers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers are seventh in the league, giving up 42.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.8 assists per contest, the 76ers are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Andre Drummond vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2023 14 5 8 0 0 1 1

