Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline 76ers Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-1.5) 222.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bulls (-1.5) 223 -120 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bulls have a -86 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 110 points per game to rank 27th in the league and are allowing 112.6 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game, with a +335 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.9 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 111.1 per outing (sixth in league).

The two teams combine to score 231.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 223.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has compiled a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has won 22 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Bulls Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG DeMar DeRozan 24.5 -118 22.3 Coby White 21.5 -120 17.6

Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +12500 - 76ers +1400 +650 -

