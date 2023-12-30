Bulls vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - December 30
As they prepare for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9), the Chicago Bulls (14-19) will be keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 at United Center.
In their last time out, the Bulls lost 120-104 to the Pacers on Thursday. Patrick Williams scored a team-best 22 points for the Bulls in the loss.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|21.0
|4.8
|3.4
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|6.1
|4.8
|1.0
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|Out
|Groin
|16.7
|10.4
|3.4
|Jevon Carter
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|5.3
|0.7
|1.2
|Patrick Williams
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|10.3
|4.1
|1.5
|Onuralp Bitim
|SG
|Out
|Nose
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid: Out (Ankle)
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-1.5
|222.5
