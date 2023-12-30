DeMar DeRozan, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - December 30
The Chicago Bulls (14-19) and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) are scheduled to match up on Saturday at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, DeMar DeRozan and Tyrese Maxey are two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls' Last Game
In their previous game, the Bulls fell to the Pacers on Thursday, 120-104. Patrick Williams scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in three assists and five boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Patrick Williams
|22
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|DeMar DeRozan
|21
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Coby White
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, making 45.3% of shots from the field.
- Coby White is putting up 17.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 boards per game.
- Williams' numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 1.5 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.
- Andre Drummond is putting up 6.8 points, 0.5 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.
- Alex Caruso's numbers for the season are 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field and 44.8% from downtown (ninth in NBA), with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch DeRozan, Maxey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|23.5
|4.1
|6.3
|1.4
|0.8
|1.0
|Coby White
|22.3
|5.9
|6.1
|0.4
|0.2
|2.8
|Nikola Vucevic
|14.8
|8.4
|3.3
|0.7
|0.7
|1.4
|Andre Drummond
|8.8
|9.9
|0.4
|1.6
|0.7
|0.0
|Patrick Williams
|14.3
|3.9
|1.8
|0.7
|0.7
|2.1
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.