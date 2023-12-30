Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 120-104 loss versus the Pacers, White put up 16 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on White's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 17.6 22.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.9 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.1 PRA -- 26.7 34.3 PR -- 21.8 28.2 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, White has made 6.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 24.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

White's Bulls average 99.4 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers give up 111.1 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.4 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.3 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2023 40 24 8 9 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.