DeMar DeRozan will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his last game, a 120-104 loss against the Pacers, DeRozan totaled 21 points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.3 23.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.3 PRA -- 31.5 33.9 PR -- 26 27.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the 76ers

DeRozan is responsible for taking 17.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.0 per game.

He's attempted 2.6 threes per game, or 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

DeRozan's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.4 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 111.1 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have allowed 25.8 per game, 11th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2023 37 15 4 5 0 1 4

