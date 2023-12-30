Saturday's NBA slate includes the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) taking the road to meet DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (14-19) at United Center. It will tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

DeMar DeRozan vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 1158.7 1510.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 60.4 Fantasy Rank 29 1

DeMar DeRozan vs. Joel Embiid Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan is putting up 22.3 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

The Bulls' -86 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 110 points per game (27th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per contest (10th in the league).

The 42.8 rebounds per game Chicago averages rank 22nd in the NBA, and are two fewer than the 44.8 its opponents grab per contest.

The Bulls connect on 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents (14.2).

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 11.3 (first in the league) while its opponents average 14.

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Joel Embiid provides the 76ers 35 points, 11.7 boards and 6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2 blocks (ninth in NBA).

The 76ers put up 121.9 points per game (third in league) while allowing 111.1 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +335 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Philadelphia averages 44.5 rebounds per game (ninth in league) while allowing 42.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

The 76ers connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.3 their opponents make, shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 12 (fifth in NBA) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in league).

DeMar DeRozan vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game -3.5 9.8 Usage Percentage 26% 38.2% True Shooting Pct 55.3% 65.1% Total Rebound Pct 5.7% 18.9% Assist Pct 23.5% 31.2%

