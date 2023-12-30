The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 345th.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons score are the same as the Cougars allow.
  • DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
  • Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • Chicago State has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul put up 75.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).
  • DePaul sunk 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it scores 60.
  • At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are on the road (69.9).
  • Chicago State makes more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

