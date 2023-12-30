Saturday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (7-4) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) squaring off at Banterra Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 victory for Drake.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent game 108-60 against North Dakota on Thursday.

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Southern Illinois 70

Drake Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, an 85-73 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Salukis have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 75th-most in Division 1.

Drake 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Iowa State (No. 54) on November 12

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 132) on November 26

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 159) on November 24

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 183) on December 8

78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 189) on November 9

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 83.0 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and conceding 75.1 per outing, 330th in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential.

At home, the Bulldogs score 78.4 points per game. On the road, they score 91.0.

Drake is allowing fewer points at home (70.4 per game) than away (83.3).

