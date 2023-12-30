When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Iowa be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Iowa ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-2 NR NR 100

Iowa's best wins

Iowa captured its best win of the season on November 24, when it secured an 85-72 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI. Payton Sandfort put up a team-best 22 points with nine rebounds and three assists in the game versus Seton Hall.

Next best wins

103-74 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 116/RPI) on December 29

88-52 over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on December 16

98-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 170/RPI) on November 10

110-68 at home over North Dakota (No. 227/RPI) on November 7

88-74 at home over Arkansas State (No. 273/RPI) on November 17

Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Hawkeyes have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 38th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 21st-most.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Iowa has been handed the 79th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Hawkeyes' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Iowa's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Iowa's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV Channel: BTN

