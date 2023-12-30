What are Iowa's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Iowa ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 2-0 4 3 8

Iowa's best wins

Iowa's best win of the season came on November 26 in a 77-70 victory versus the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats. Caitlin Clark was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Kansas State, putting up 32 points with five rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

100-62 over FGCU (No. 22/RPI) on November 25

99-65 at home over Bowling Green (No. 27/RPI) on December 2

94-71 at home over Minnesota (No. 52/RPI) on December 30

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 55/RPI) on November 19

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 9

Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 6-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Iowa has four wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Hawkeyes have six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Iowa has to deal with the 10th-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hawkeyes have 13 games left against teams above .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Iowa's 15 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa's next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: Peacock

