Will Iowa State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Iowa State's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Iowa State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 32 32 132

Iowa State's best wins

On December 31 against the New Hampshire Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 93) in the RPI, Iowa State registered its best win of the season, an 85-70 victory at home. That signature win over New Hampshire included a team-leading 25 points from Keshon Gilbert. Robert Jones, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

90-65 at home over Iowa (No. 123/RPI) on December 7

96-58 at home over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on December 17

68-64 over VCU (No. 149/RPI) on November 23

85-44 at home over Green Bay (No. 198/RPI) on November 6

107-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 10

Iowa State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Iowa State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Cyclones have six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Iowa State gets the 280th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cyclones have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at ISU's upcoming schedule, it has nine games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Iowa State's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

